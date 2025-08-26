International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $239.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $222.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $195.90 and a one year high of $296.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

