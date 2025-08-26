CTS Corporation $CTS Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. CTS comprises approximately 1.7% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of CTS worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in CTS by 572.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in CTS by 581.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

CTS Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CTS Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.65 million. CTS had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. CTS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CTS Corporation will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.55%.

CTS Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.