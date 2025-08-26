MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $4.12. MannKind shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 884,788 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MNKD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on MannKind from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

MannKind Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 10.87%.The business had revenue of $76.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MannKind news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $296,945.98. Following the sale, the director owned 830,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,201.52. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1,379.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

