Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Pearl Diver Credit Trading Down 0.0%
PDCC stock traded down $0.0010 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.1590. 207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708. Pearl Diver Credit has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16.
Pearl Diver Credit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 1,610.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th.
About Pearl Diver Credit
Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is based in NEW YORK.
