Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 422637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTLO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Portillo’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $538.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.04 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 4.19%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Portillo’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Portillo’s news, CEO Michael Osanloo bought 11,320 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $83,994.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 63,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,812.14. This represents a 21.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Greig Hook purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $306,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,016.35. This trade represents a 29.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 210,570 shares of company stock worth $1,614,474. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Portillo’s by 135.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the second quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 58.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Portillo’s by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

