GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $11.45. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 8,632,799 shares.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Trading Up 3.9%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMDL. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 162,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 40,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

