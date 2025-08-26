Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $11.00. Gray Media shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 501 shares.

Gray Media Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Gray Media had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Media Announces Dividend

Gray Media Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Gray Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

