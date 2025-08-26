UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $440.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.71% from the stock’s previous close.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $342.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.4%

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.3070 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.1670. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,770,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.99. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $277.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.