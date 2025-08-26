Docusign Inc. $DOCU Shares Sold by Virtus Advisers LLC

Virtus Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,504 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Docusign by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 153.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06. Docusign Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Docusign has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,122.33. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,132,696.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,080.40. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

