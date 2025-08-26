Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stake Lowered by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

