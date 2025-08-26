Bank of Hawaii Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in PayPal were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

PayPal Trading Down 0.6%

PYPL opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,636 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

