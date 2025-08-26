Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,931,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $188.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $189.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.