PKS Advisory Services LLC Sells 175 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

PKS Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines stock opened at $239.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $195.90 and a 12-month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

