Contrasting Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) & Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Micron Technology and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 1 5 20 2 2.82 Hewlett Packard Enterprise 0 9 7 2 2.61

Earnings and Valuation

Micron Technology currently has a consensus price target of $147.24, suggesting a potential upside of 25.59%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus price target of $23.2667, suggesting a potential upside of 3.43%. Given Micron Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

This table compares Micron Technology and Hewlett Packard Enterprise”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $25.11 billion 5.23 $778.00 million $5.55 21.12 Hewlett Packard Enterprise $30.13 billion 0.98 $2.58 billion $0.99 22.72

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Micron Technology. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hewlett Packard Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Micron Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Micron Technology pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 18.41% 13.60% 8.90% Hewlett Packard Enterprise 4.60% 9.59% 3.41%

Summary

Micron Technology beats Hewlett Packard Enterprise on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Technology



Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, networking, industrial, and automotive markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE Synergy; HPE Alletra, HPE GreenLake, Zerto, HPE InfoSight, and HPE CloudPhysics storage products; HPE Cray EX, HPE Cray XD, and converged edge systems; and HPE Superdome Flex, HPE Nonstop, and HPE Integrity products. It also provides HPE Aruba products that includes hardware products, such as Wi-Fi access points, switches, and gateways; HPE Aruba Networking software and services comprising cloud-based management, network management and access control, analytics and assurance, software-defined wide-area networking, network security, analytics and assurance, and location services software; and professional and support services, as well as as-a-service and consumption models. In addition, the company offers leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to facilitate technology deployment models and the acquisition of various IT solutions, including hardware, software, and services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and others; consultative-led services; HPE Ezmeral Container Platform; HPE Ezmeral Software Container Platform and HPE Ezmeral Software Data Fabric; OpsRamp; and Hewlett Packard Labs. It serves commercial and large enterprise groups, such as business and public sector enterprises; and through various partners comprising resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

