Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Acquires 339 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. The trade was a 10.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EPD opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

