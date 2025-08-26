Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,009,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,219,000 after buying an additional 1,769,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,251,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,615,000 after buying an additional 1,290,009 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 7,135.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 947,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after buying an additional 934,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,052,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,807,000 after buying an additional 703,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.18. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

