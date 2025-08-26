HCA Healthcare’s (HCA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HCA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $416.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.83.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.6650 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $401.1050. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,247. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.80. The company has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

