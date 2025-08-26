Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF $EVTR

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 7,034.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,043 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC owned 0.92% of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF worth $16,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,509,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after buying an additional 412,114 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,093,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 988,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,066,000 after purchasing an additional 324,187 shares during the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,734,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,540,000.

Get Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EVTR stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.