Reviewing Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) & China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)

Profitability

This table compares Woori Bank and China CITIC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woori Bank 11.84% 8.30% 0.56% China CITIC Bank N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Woori Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. China CITIC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Woori Bank pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Woori Bank and China CITIC Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woori Bank $19.04 billion 0.69 $2.09 billion $7.94 6.71 China CITIC Bank $53.73 billion N/A $9.47 billion N/A N/A

China CITIC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Woori Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Woori Bank has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China CITIC Bank has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Woori Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Woori Bank beats China CITIC Bank on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woori Bank

Woori Financial Group Inc., a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, installment, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides debit and credit cards, cash services, card loans, and related services; lease financing; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related solutions. In addition, the company offers credit purchase, cash advance, credit card loans, foreign exchange services and dealing, import and export-related services, offshore lending, syndicated loans and foreign currency securities investment, investment trust products, bancassurance, and private equity funds. Further, it is involved in the real estate trust, system software development and maintenance, financing, credit information, securities investment and trading, derivatives trading, trust, asset securitization, investment and international banking, money transfer, and other services. Additionally, the company offers automated telephone, internet, and mobile banking services; and trust management, trustee, and custodian services. Woori Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services. The company also engages in the capital markets operations and inter-bank operations, including inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase transactions, investments, and trading in debt instruments; and derivatives and forex trading. In addition, it offers asset management, finance leasing, wealth management, ageing finance, private banking, credit card, payroll, and other non-banking financial services. The company serves corporations, government agencies, and non-financial institutions; and individual customers and micro and small enterprises. The company operates tier-one branches, tier-two branches, and sub-branches; self-service banks; and self-service terminals, as well as smart teller machines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited operates as a subsidiary of CITIC Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.

