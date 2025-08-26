Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd Acquires 1,400 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 5.9% of Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $274.5430 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.69. The company has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

