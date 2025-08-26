Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Purchased by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,024,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,465 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.1% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $51,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

