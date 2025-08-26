AT&T Inc. $T Stock Position Lifted by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

