Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Takes Position in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,757,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,179,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,383,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.42.

Expand Energy Trading Down 0.0%

EXE stock opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 242.62 and a beta of 0.46. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $123.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is presently 589.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In related news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. This represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

