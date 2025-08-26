GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 300 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,998 shares of company stock worth $41,415,580 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.6%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $186.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.55. The firm has a market cap of $265.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.