Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 310,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 288,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sokoman Minerals Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.12 million, a P/E ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.
Sokoman Minerals Company Profile
Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sokoman Minerals
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Which States Have the Highest Interest Rates on Parent Loans? [2025 Survey]
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Super Micro Computer Stock Hasn’t Priced in Growth Yet
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pulls Back to Trend: It’s Time for an Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.