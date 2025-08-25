Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$0.85 at Desjardins

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$1.10 to C$0.85 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of INO.UN stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.83. 25,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$27.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.91. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$1.16.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada based open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT Properties consist of office properties that are used for the rental of office space leased to corporate clients in urban areas. Its properties portfolio includes office rental properties located in France and Germany.

