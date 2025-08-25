Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$0.85 at Desjardins

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$1.10 to C$0.85 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of INO.UN stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.83. 25,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$27.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.91. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$1.16.
About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
