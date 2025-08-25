Sen. Angus S. King Jr. Buys Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (I-Maine) recently bought shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). In a filing disclosed on August 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Netflix stock on July 21st.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) on 7/21/2025.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $26.1120 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,230.7620. 1,212,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,205. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,231.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,111.65. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.80 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $522.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,379,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $51,394,583,000 after purchasing an additional 381,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,444,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $23,359,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,234,278,000 after purchasing an additional 229,182 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total transaction of $3,400,079.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,949.02. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

About Senator King

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

