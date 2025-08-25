The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Unloaded Rep. Ritchie Torres

Representative Ritchie Torres (D-New York) recently sold shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). In a filing disclosed on August 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group stock on July 11th.

Representative Ritchie Torres also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) on 7/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) on 7/11/2025.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE GS traded down $2.5420 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $739.3480. 706,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,378. The stock has a market cap of $223.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $705.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $749.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,079 shares of company stock worth $14,423,221. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Torres

Ritchie Torres (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New York’s 15th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Torres (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New York’s 15th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Ritchie Torres lives in the Bronx, New York.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

