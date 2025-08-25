Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.71 and last traded at $43.24. 378,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,253,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.27.

GGAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.21.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 272.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 240.5% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

