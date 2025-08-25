Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.25. 1,182,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,040,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Critical Metals Trading Down 5.3%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Critical Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Critical Metals by 139.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 582.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

