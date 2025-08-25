Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $123.93 and last traded at $124.43. Approximately 1,330,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,150,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Rothschild Redb raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $128.00 target price on Vertiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day moving average is $105.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv



Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

