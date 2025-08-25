Redox (ASX:RDX) Insider Purchases A$19,949.67 in Stock

Redox Limited (ASX:RDX – Get Free Report) insider Garry Wayling bought 7,670 shares of Redox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.60 per share, with a total value of A$19,949.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.14.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 245.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Redox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Redox Limited supplies and distributes chemicals, ingredients, and raw materials in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It offers antioxidants, proteins and fibres, leaving agents, acidity regulator, sweeteners, thickeners, stabilisers and gums, vitamins, amino acids, mineral salts, preservatives, phosphates, humectants, essential and vegetable oils, herb and spice extracts, natural colours, emulsifier, dairy products, wine and brewing, cleaning and sanitation, specialities, additives, emollients, emulsifiers, hair care, solvents, sunscreens, surfactants, thickeners, vegetable oils, processing aids and fining, cleaning and sanitation, waxes and fatty acids, and functional products.

