Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Insider Purchases A$24,900.00 in Stock

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Page AM purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.49 per share, with a total value of A$24,900.00.
Growthpoint Properties Australia Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75.
Growthpoint Properties Australia Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.091 dividend. This represents a yield of 363.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Growthpoint Properties Australia’s payout ratio is -47.50%.
About Growthpoint Properties Australia
Growthpoint provides space for you and your business to thrive. Since 2009, we've been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we have $6.9 billion3 total assets under management. We directly own and manage 58 high quality, modern office and industrial properties, valued at approximately $5.0 billion3.
