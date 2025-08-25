Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $4.35. Hypermarcas shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 789 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Hypermarcas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Hypermarcas had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 281.0%. Hypermarcas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

