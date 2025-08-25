Sen. Angus S. King Jr. Purchases Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (I-Maine) recently bought shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL). In a filing disclosed on August 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Marvell Technology stock on July 21st.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) on 7/21/2025.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.3930 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.3930. 5,497,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,275,525. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of -128.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.720 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 374.7% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,682. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

About Senator King

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

