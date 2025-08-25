BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Price

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBRA. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Healthcare REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

SBRA traded down $0.1850 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.3650. 825,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,793. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.The business had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 16.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

