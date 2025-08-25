Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,103 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,281,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $363,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 164,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

