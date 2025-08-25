WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Flex Ltd. $FLEX

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Flex by 7,157.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 68,065 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 20.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $51.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78.

Insider Activity

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,887 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $309,983.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 148,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,421.43. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $628,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 263,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,247,709. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 661,706 shares of company stock valued at $28,746,344. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KGI Securities cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

