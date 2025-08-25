Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 703.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after acquiring an additional 109,031 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total value of $27,463,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,337,668.45. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $280,166.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,815.70. This represents a 6.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,506 shares of company stock worth $80,507,655 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $180.6060 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.85%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

