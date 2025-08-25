Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 48,224 Shares of Rogers Corporation $ROG

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its stake in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 48,224 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 243.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Rogers by 698.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 6,118.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3,893.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Price Performance

ROG stock opened at $79.5620 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.03. Rogers Corporation has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $114.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.75 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. Rogers has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rogers

About Rogers

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.