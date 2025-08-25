Nishkama Capital LLC Buys Shares of 48,618 Fabrinet $FN

Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,000. Fabrinet accounts for about 1.0% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 93.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,320. This represents a 50.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $318.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.33.

Fabrinet Trading Up 6.1%

Fabrinet stock opened at $294.05 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $356.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.66 and its 200-day moving average is $242.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $909.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

