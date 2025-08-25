American Noble Gas Inc. $INFY is Skerryvore Asset Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Skerryvore Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,122 shares during the quarter. American Noble Gas makes up approximately 2.3% of Skerryvore Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Skerryvore Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American Noble Gas by 308.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in American Noble Gas by 179.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Noble Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in American Noble Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in American Noble Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

American Noble Gas Trading Up 1.6%

INFY opened at $17.3190 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

American Noble Gas ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 16.42%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. American Noble Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Noble Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

