Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,719 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 410.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $377,000. First American Bank raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3%

LMT stock opened at $445.7320 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.40.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.35.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

