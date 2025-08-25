WealthTrust Axiom LLC Trims Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,964.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 105,106 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $10,333,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,113.57. This represents a 40.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $1,023,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,399.84. This trade represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $108.4310 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.89 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

