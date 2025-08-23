Caitlin John LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 842.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $68.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.