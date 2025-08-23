Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Has $264,000 Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $420.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of -609.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $242.25 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.49.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%.CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.440-3.560 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $4,843,004.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,553.70. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,414 shares of company stock valued at $101,484,738 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.