KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Sold by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 6.8% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $14,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $141.6710 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $126.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $15,929,644.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,642,696.74. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,281,394 shares of company stock valued at $413,158,033. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

