Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2,055.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 24.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $30.17 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380,956 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In related news, CEO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,050 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $200,315.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 98,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,070.90. This represents a 6.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

