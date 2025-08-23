United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. $UDR Stock Holdings Trimmed by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lessened its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,958 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 2,553.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $47.50 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Dominion Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

United Dominion Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6%

United Dominion Realty Trust stock opened at $39.1670 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.84. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.64 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.81%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.490-2.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 452.63%.

United Dominion Realty Trust Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

