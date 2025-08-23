Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Acuity by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,088,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,977,000 after purchasing an additional 668,048 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Acuity by 29,415.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,852,000 after purchasing an additional 226,501 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Acuity by 1,256.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 161,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,086,000 after purchasing an additional 149,297 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,325,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Acuity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,740,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total value of $1,806,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,243.84. This represents a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total value of $1,230,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,115.40. The trade was a 38.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE AYI opened at $326.9210 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity, Inc. has a one year low of $216.81 and a one year high of $345.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.95 and its 200-day moving average is $280.37.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 9.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Acuity’s payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AYI

Acuity Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.